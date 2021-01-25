Truegame Price Hits $0.0010 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Truegame has a market cap of $84,504.19 and approximately $11,921.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

