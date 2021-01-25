TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.25 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $328.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.