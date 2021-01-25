Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $8.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Facebook stock opened at $274.50 on Monday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

