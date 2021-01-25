Truist Securiti Comments on Mercury Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $79.44 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

