Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

BDN opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,392 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 563,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

