Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $38.17 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

