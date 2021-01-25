Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

CUBE stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

