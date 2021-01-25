Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $11.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.60.

NYSE PSA opened at $222.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.06. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

