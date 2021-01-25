Truist Securiti Weighs in on National Health Investors, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of NHI opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.