Truist Securiti Weighs in on Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

