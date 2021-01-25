Truist Securiti Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of SITC opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,599,541.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 357.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 689,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

