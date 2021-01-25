Truist Securiti Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for UDR in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

UDR opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of UDR by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 68,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

