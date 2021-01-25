TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Cap of $136,757.98

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 61.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 61.7% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $136,757.98 and $18.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00033986 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00149484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010233 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.