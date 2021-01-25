TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Price Down 5.8%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.67. 884,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 520,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

