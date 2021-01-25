TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $192,084.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,848,408,924 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

