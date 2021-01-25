Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $440.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $404.27 and last traded at $399.32, with a volume of 8446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.01.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.63.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.97 and its 200 day moving average is $289.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

