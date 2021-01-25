Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $424.40 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $466.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

