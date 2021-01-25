Typerium Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $592,523.30 and approximately $219.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars.

