U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Insider Buys £20,440 in Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton acquired 28,000 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £20,440 ($26,704.99).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard Upton bought 102,000 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £70,380 ($91,951.92).

Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). 279,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,133. The stock has a market cap of £95.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.99. U and I Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.45.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

