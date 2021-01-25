U Network (UUU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $347,145.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, U Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $347,145.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.