U.S. Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.