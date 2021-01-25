Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Volume Hits $47,001.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.38 million and $47,001.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,121.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.09 or 0.04135529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00419709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.44 or 0.01328922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00521865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00420726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00274517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

