Ubricoin Trading 35.9% Lower This Week (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Ubricoin has a total market cap of $278,377.16 and $26.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubricoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ubricoin has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubricoin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007721 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ubricoin Profile