UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Down 0.9%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $162.87 and last traded at $162.87. Approximately 252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 35.62% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

