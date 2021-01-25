UChain (UCN) Reaches Market Cap of $16,738.18

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, UChain has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $16,738.18 and approximately $6,376.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

