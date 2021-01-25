Ultra Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $40.81 million and approximately $806,496.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,314.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.28 or 0.01347010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.76 or 0.00553169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009598 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra's official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io .

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

