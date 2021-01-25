Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

