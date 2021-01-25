Unibright Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $96.98 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00794129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.06 or 0.04350314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

