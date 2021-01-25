Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $8.38 or 0.00024332 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00143508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

