Uniform Fiscal Object Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $176.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $176.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006320 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.