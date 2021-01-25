UniLend Price Tops $0.51 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. UniLend has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $357,153.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.