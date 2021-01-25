Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.27 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $23.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $207.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.76. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

