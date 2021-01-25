Uniswap Price Tops $12.23 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $12.23 or 0.00038578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $4.98 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,508,820 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

