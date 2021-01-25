UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $444,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $348.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.42. The company has a market capitalization of $331.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

