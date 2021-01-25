UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 306,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 35,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $347.94. 145,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.64 and its 200 day moving average is $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

