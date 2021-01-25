Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.70. 18,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 328,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,425,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

