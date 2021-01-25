Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.86

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $755,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

