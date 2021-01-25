UNUS SED LEO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.31 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $16.31 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00425612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.