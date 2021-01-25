Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at $75,745,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UPLD traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $48.52. 355,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,807. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UPLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

