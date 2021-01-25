Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $42.83 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $42.83 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00013313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

