Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -334.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.