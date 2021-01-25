US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Essential Utilities, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

