USDJ Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.71 million and $1.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,724,674 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

