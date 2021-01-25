USDQ (USDQ) Market Cap Tops $5.36 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $56.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00064532 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003661 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012689 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a coin. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 coins and its circulating supply is 5,523,004 coins. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “USDQ is a decentralized stablecoin backed by bitcoin. The ecosystem of the stablecoin is constructed on several key elements. The 1st element of the ecosystem is the exchanges, USDQ bargains on the secondary market at the price of 1 dollar for 1 USDQ, respectively traders interact with this coin, as well as with any other. To buy USDQ at the exchange is the first way by means of which it is possible to get stablecoin. The 2nd way, which includes several important elements of an ecosystem, is receiving the credit in the stablecoin USDQ through crypto assets collateral. A pledge rate to the released stablecoin is D %, where D is the last rate established by Q Box which is a self-learning neural network, and approved by holders of the governance token. Thus, it reaches over provided credit and leads to ensuring the stability of USDQ token. Respectively, when new crypto assets enter the ecosystem, the created smart contract prints new USDQ and sends them to the borrower. When the borrower wants to take away the collateral and return the credit, it undergoes the return procedure on the website, at the same time paying a certain interest rate for use of stablecoin credit. After the return of USDQ together with payment of commission for use of proceeds of credit, crypto assets are de-frozen and return to the address of the borrower's wallet, and USDQ tokens are burned. The credit in USDQ tokens is issued for a limited term. If the credit lasts, then it is necessary to bring the commission in the governance tokens Q DAO. If the credit is not returned in time, then pledge in cryptocurrency goes to the untouchable stabilization fund. In case of elimination process crypto assets of stabilization fund are sold first. “

USDQ Coin Trading

