USDX Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007710 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001780 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007176 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded 712.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003044 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About USDX
SHA-256
USDX is a cryptocurrency that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX's total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX's official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.
