USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $650,101.56 and $1,231.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,869.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.88 or 0.01337104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00530618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009217 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002282 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.