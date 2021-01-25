USDx stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.01343536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00547237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009541 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002432 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

