Utrum (OOT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Utrum has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrum has a market capitalization of $260,060.86 and approximately $396.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00071770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The official website for Utrum is utrum.io . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars.

