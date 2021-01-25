V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.86 on Monday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 197,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 94,198 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

