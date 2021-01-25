V-ID (VIDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00813135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.65 or 0.04310874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

